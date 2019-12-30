Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (acn) Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, attended a fraternal meeting with Cuban collaborators to celebrate the advent of the new year and the 61st Anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution.



Gonsalves recounted Cuban collaboration with his country, thanked Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and Army General Raul for their permanent solidarity with Saint Vincent and with all the Caribbean nations.

He also reiterated the indestructible bonds of friendship between both peoples and governments and wished everyone there a year full of collective, personal and family successes, according to the Cuban embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

José Manuel Leyva, Cuban Ambassador, thanked the PM for his presence in the activity, highlighted the work carried out by Cuban health personnel and engineers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2019 and reiterated the will to continue deepening the ties of brotherhood and collaboration between the two nations.

Several Cuban collaborators reiterated the commitment to continue offering their supportive help to the brother people of San Vicente and thanked the samples of love they receive daily.

The meeting was also attended by Francisco Perez Santana, Head of the Diplomatic Mission of Venezuela, and other local officials.