España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 27 de December de 2019 01:38 pm
Home World Diaz-Canel condemns police action against Mexican embassy in Bolivia

Diaz-Canel condemns police action against Mexican embassy in Bolivia

Created on Friday, 27 December 2019 12:53 | Hits: 47 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

Diaz-Canel condemns police action against Mexican embassy in BoliviaHAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban President, condemned the siege the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia is suffering.

The Cuban leader said on Twitter that the police operation to the diplomatic headquarters "is out of all proportion".
Mexico's Foreign Secretariat (SRE) confirmed that the Mexican embassy in La Paz asked Bolivian authorities for support in November to guarantee the security of the building due to the protests and the social situation in the country.
However, the excessive police operation has generated the opposite effect, becoming a threat to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).