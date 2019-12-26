España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 26 de December de 2019
French MP demands end to US blockade against Cuba

French MP demands end to US blockade against CubaHAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) - French parliamentarian Eric Coquerel stressed today Cuba's social successes and demanded to end the commercial, economic and financial blockade imposed by the United States for almost six decades.

On the occasion of a new anniversary of January 1, 1959, the leftist leader said that the Cuban Revolution represents an independence project, which has defied imperialist interests in Latin America, Prensa Latina reported.
The MP from La France Insoumise, who visited the Caribbean island earlier this year, recognizes the harsh scenario where achievements in health and education remain.
Coquerel reiterated his support to Cuba and the rejection of the tightening of the US blockade, hostility enforced by Donald Trump's administration with measures such as the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.
France should tackle this aggressive policy in a more determined way, he claimed.

