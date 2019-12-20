Cuban ambassador completes program of activities in Ekaterinburg

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 19 (ACN) Gerardo Peñalver Portal, Cuban ambassador to Russia, was received in Ekaterinburg by the Governor of Sverdlovsk, Yevgeny Kuibashev, as part of a working visit to the Urals region.



The Cuban diplomat stressed today on Twitter that his country has economic ties with that Russian territory, located on the border between Europe and Asia.

Peñalver Portal affirmed that the memory of the massive and warm welcome given to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who arrived in Sverdlovsk in 1963, during his first visit to the former Soviet Union, is still alive in the memory of the inhabitants of that region.

The Cuban ambassador attended the opening of the Casa del Habano in Ekaterinburg, posting on the same social media: "Cuba and one of its most distinctive and international products are in fashion in Russia".

Ekaterinburg is a city located in the central-western part of Russia. It was founded on November 18, 1723 and is the capital of Sverdlovsk (oblast, sub-national entity) and of the Ural Federal District and is the fourth most populated city in Russia after Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk.