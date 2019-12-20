España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 20 de December de 2019 03:09 pm
Home World President of the Polish upper house receives Cuban ambassador

President of the Polish upper house receives Cuban ambassador

Created on Friday, 20 December 2019 13:30 | Hits: 67 |
Share
Tamaño letra:

President of the Polish upper house receives Cuban ambassadorHAVANA, Cuba, Dec 19 (ACN) Thomas Grodzki, speaker of the Polish Upper House (Senate), received today, in a solemn audience, the Cuban ambassador to that European nation, Jorge Marti Martinez.

During the meeting, the Cuban diplomat expressed his gratitude for the unchanged Polish position in favor of the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba almost 60 years ago.
He also updated his interlocutor on the progress of bilateral ties, especially the potentialities in the health field, and as concerns medicines and biotechnology, Cubaminrex published.
For his part, the leader of the Polish Senate said that he is an admirer of the advances and successes of public health in Cuba, because as a medical surgeon by profession, he is aware of the development of medicine at the universal level.
The Republic of Poland is a Central European country, with its capital in the city of Warsaw and a member of the European Union (EU), constituted as a democratic state under the rule of law and whose form of government is a parliamentary republic.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Latest News

Find Us:

Products and Services

Products and Serv

our agency

We have over 130 experenced news professionals in 17 offices that give coverage to the entire national territory. (See more) 

Advertising

Who we are? | Contact Us | Archive

All Rights Reserved © 2014. Cuban News Agency CUBA (ACN).