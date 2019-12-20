President of the Polish upper house receives Cuban ambassador

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 19 (ACN) Thomas Grodzki, speaker of the Polish Upper House (Senate), received today, in a solemn audience, the Cuban ambassador to that European nation, Jorge Marti Martinez.



During the meeting, the Cuban diplomat expressed his gratitude for the unchanged Polish position in favor of the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba almost 60 years ago.

He also updated his interlocutor on the progress of bilateral ties, especially the potentialities in the health field, and as concerns medicines and biotechnology, Cubaminrex published.

For his part, the leader of the Polish Senate said that he is an admirer of the advances and successes of public health in Cuba, because as a medical surgeon by profession, he is aware of the development of medicine at the universal level.

The Republic of Poland is a Central European country, with its capital in the city of Warsaw and a member of the European Union (EU), constituted as a democratic state under the rule of law and whose form of government is a parliamentary republic.