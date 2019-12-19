España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 19 de December de 2019 01:31 pm
Tajikistan reiterates its rejection of the US blockade against Cuba

Tajikistan reiterates its rejection of the US blockade against CubaHAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) Huseynzoda Muzaffar, deputy minister of foreign relations of Tajikistan, reiterated today in Dusambe, the capital, the unrestricted support of his government to the struggle of the Cuban people against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Muzaffar received Emilio Pevida Pupo, Cuban ambassador to that nation, in a meeting where both reviewed the current state and perspectives of bilateral relations in the political-diplomatic, economic-commercial and scientific-technical fields.
Other officials from the Tajik ministry of foreign affairs also participated, while Lidice Perez de Cardenas, responsible for consular affairs at the Cuban embassy, attended on the Cuban side.
Cuba and Tajikistan commemorated this year the 27th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, based on cooperation and exchange in different areas.
The Republic of Tajikistan is a Central Asian nation, with an estimated population of 8 million inhabitants in a territory of some 144.000 km².

 

