Cuban Stevens to attend his 5th World Archery Championships

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (acn) With 25 years devoted to archery, Juan Carlos Stevens will attend his fifth World Championship of that sport, which will be hosted by Mexico from October 15 to 22, contest which will also be attended by three other Cubans.



During a practice session, Stevens told ACN that they are already in the precompetitive stage, in which they are implementing team and individual strategies for that major tournament.

On the possibility that Cuba will compete with a complete squad, something that has not happened since 1999, he assured that it is a very positive step to have the opportunity to share with two athletes of international level such as Adrian Puentes and Hugo Franco.

Stevens, 49, won seven crowns at Central American and Caribbean Games, in addition to silver and bronze medals in Rio 2007 and Guadalajara 2011 Pan-American Games, respectively, but his major achievement was the fifth seat he earned in Beijing 2008 Olympics.