Cuba wins 4 medals in NORCECA Beach Volleyball Circuit

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (acn) Cuba won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the closing of the fourth stop of the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Circuit, with stage at the Barceló Solymar Arenas Blancas hotel in Varadero, Cuba.



The scepter went to Nivaldo Diaz and Sergio Gonzalez, fifth in the Olympic Games of Rio de Janeiro 2016, who defeated 2-0 (21-18 and 24-22) Americans Jeremy Casebeer-John Mayer.

Both players told ACN they are now focused on the World Cup of Vienna, Austria, from July 28 to August 6.

Meanwhile, the women´s pair of Leila Martinez-Lidianny Echevarria earned the silver medal when losing 0-2 (19-21 and 16-21) to Americans Jace Pardon-Lara Dykstra.

The bronze medals went to Luis Reyes-Jose Aguilera and Lianma Flores-Yanileydis Sanchez who beat 2-1 (21-19, 19-21 and 16-14) and 2-0 (21-19 and 21-15) Canadians Fiodar Kazhmiaka-Sergey Grabovsky and Americans Karissa Cook-Katherine Spieler, respectively.

Karell Peña-Daisel Quesada, the other Cuban duo qualified to the world championship, finished fifth when winning 2-0 (21-13 and 21-13) over Canada´s Rosso Bonneau-Fecteau Boutin.