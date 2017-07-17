Historic performance for Cuba in the IAAF World U18 Championships

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (acn) Cuba ranked third in the standings of the IAAF World U18 Championships which concluded on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, thus starring its best performance in this type of competition.



Javelin thrower Marisleisys Duarthe won Cuba´s last gold medal the final day setting a new record for the competition when scoring 62.92 meters in her third attempt, to leave without options Chinese duo of Qing Cai (57.01) and Qianqian Dai (54.96).

The also Cuban Melissa Hernandez finished fifth in that same event with 53.02, according to IAAF official website.

With that title, the Caribbean island's squad ranked third in the standings with five gold, two silver and one bronze medals, slightly surpassed only by South Africa (5-3-2) and China (5-2-4), improving by far its performance of two years ago in Cali, Colombia where they finished ninth (2-0-2).

In the penultimate competitive date, Cuban women hammer throwers Amanda Almendariz and Yaritza Martinez were champion and runner-up, in that order; while Zulia Hernandez earned the bronze medal in the women´s triple jump event.

Cuba´s other medalists in Nairobi were Maikel Vidal (men´s long jump), Jordan Diaz (men´s triple jump) and Silinda Morales (women´s discus throw), all champions of their events, while Lester Lescay finished second in the men´s triple jump.