Cuban baseball team beats Chinese Taipei in Rotterdam

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (acn) With a 13-hit attack, the Cuban baseball team defeated 7-6 Chinese Taipei and maintained their unbeaten status in three outings at the five-nation international tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



The Caribbean side was ahead 2-1 in the fifth frame when their rivals scored four runs off Cesar Garcia, who allowed five hits with four walks in 4 and 2 thirds of innings, including Huang-Chia´s three-RBI double.

But Cubans reacted with two runs in the sixth and three others in the seventh inning, with highlight for Edilse Silva´s two-RBI single, and they took the lead again 7-5.

In the bottom of the 9th, Taiwanese scored once but closer Luis Castillo managed to make the final out and earned the save while the win went to the also reliever Yoandry Ruiz.

Today, Cuba, already qualified to the semi-final, will have their toughest match when facing the local side.