Cuban beach volley duos to attend World Championships

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (acn) The Cuban duos of Sergio Gonzalez-Nivaldo Diaz, Karell Peña-Daisel Quesada and Lidiannis Echeverria-Leila Martinez already know their groups and rivals for the start of the World Beach Volleyball Championships, based in Vienna, Austria.



The Gonzalez-Diaz pair, number 24 in the world ranking, fifth in the Rio 2016 Olympics and ninth in Holland 2015 World Championships, is Cuba´s the main trump card for this contest, to be held from July 28 to August 6.

According to the website of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), they were placed in Group A along with the first seeds, led by Brazilians Alvaro Filho and Saymon Barbosa, who lead the global list; Austrians Thomas Kunert and Christoph Dressler (25) and Trinitarians Marlon Phillip and Daneil Williams (48).

Peña and Quesada (28) appear in Poole D, which also includes Brazilians Evandro Gonçalves and Andre Loyola (4), Mexicans Juan Virgen-Lombardo Ontiveros (21) and Dutch Christiaan Varenhorst and Maarten Van Garderen (45).

Meanwhile, Echeverria and Martinez were included in Group B along with Germans Chantal Laboureur and Julia Sude (4), Spanish Elsa Baquerizo and Angela Lobato (23), and Colombian Andrea Gorda and Claudia Galindo (47).

This 11th edition of the WC will be attended by 48 pairs, 24 of each sex, distributed in 12 pooles.