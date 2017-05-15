Cuban Arlenis Sierra third in Tour of California, leads in sprints

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (acn) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra had an amazing performance in the 2017 Amgen Tour of California, United States, by finishing third in the women´s general individual classification.



Sierra, who runs for the Kazakh club Astana Women´s Team, escorted in the podium to Dutch Anna Van Der Breggen and American Katie Hall, gold and silver medalist, in that order.

In addition to that magnificent result in that tough contest, Sierra also won the prize as Best Young Rider with an advantage of seven and thirteen seconds over locals Ruth Winder and Coryn Rivera, respectively.

The Cuban athlete, who will be 25 next July, also conquered the crown in the sprints event ahead of Rivera and Van Der Breggen and ranked ninth in the Queen of the Mountain (QTM) event.

This year, Sierra will also attend major international tournaments such as the Giro de Italia and the World Road Championships.

Along with Marlies Mejias (Weber Shimano Ladies Power, Argentina) and Iraida Garcia (SC Michela Fanini, Italy), Sierra is one of the three Cuban women cyclists enrolled in professional clubs.