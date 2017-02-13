Cuban judokas didn't win any medals in Paris Grand Slam

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (acn) Cuban judokas won no medals in the Paris Grand Slam, in France, during the two competitive days of the contest, which brought together 412 athletes from 61 countries.



According to the website of the tournament, Jose Armenteros (100 kilograms), Alex Garcia (+100 kilos) and Kaliema Antomachin (78) lost on Sunday in their first bouts.

Armenteros and Garcia lost both by Ippon to Croatian Zlatko Kumri and German Andre Breitbarta, respectively, while the woman Antomarchin, was defeated 2-1 by French Madelaine Malonga.

Cuba´s best performance was achieved on Saturday when Aliuska Ojeda (57) ranked seventh, with two wins and two losses, while Magdiel Estrada (73) also lost in his debut.

Sunday´s champions were Japanese Chizuru Arai (70), Sarah Asahina (+78), Kentaro Iida (100) and Takeshi Ojitani (+100), Frenchwoman Audrey Tcheumeo (78), Dutchman Frank De Wit 81) and Chinese Xunzhao Cheng (90).

Japan topped the standings with seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals, followed by South Korea (2-1-2), France (1-4-6), Netherlands (1-0-2), Kosovo (1-0-1), Slovenia (1-0-1) and China (1-0-0), in that order.

The third and final competitive event of the Cubans on their European training tour will be the Dusseldorf Grand Prix, in Germany, on February 24, 25 and 26.

The previous weekend they attended the Opens of Visé (men) and Arlon (women), both in Belgium, where they won three gold, one silver and one bronze medals.