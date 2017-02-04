WSB champions Cuban Domadores sweep Venezuela in debut

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 4 (ACN) The World Series of Boxing (WSB) defending champions Cuba´s Domadores had a perfect debut in the Seventh series wheb it swept Caciques de Venezuela 5-0 in the Havana city Sports Coliseum.



World champion Johanys Argilagos (49 kg) was too much for Venezuelan Jefferson Blanco and judges saw it that way when they voted the fight 3-0.

A new addition to the Cuban roster, 2014 youth world champion Javier Ibáñez (56), also won 3-0 over Yoni Blanco, and even had the referee give his opponent a standing eight count in the fifth round when he landed a mighty right to the face.

Pan American champion Andy Cruz (64) was the third Cuban to get in the ring and used all his speed in the close quarter distance to beat Yoelvis Hernández 3-0

Perhaps the most awaited debut was the one by Olympic and world champion Arlen López (75) who made look his opponent Keiber González defenseless in the five rounds.

And the fastest bout of all was in the heavyweight category when Erislandy Savón (91) only needed two minutes to knocked out Ronald González with a strong left hook to the head, thus extending his winning streak in the WSB to 22