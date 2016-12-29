Matanzas take the record to 70 wins in Cuban baseball

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (acn) Matanzas finished on fire the qualifying stage of the 56th Cuban National Baseball Series when sweeping Ciego de Ávila, achieving thus its 70th win of the season, record for competitions of 90 games.



The Crocodiles added their ninth consecutive win when beating 4-3 the current domestic monarchs, who totaled 56 wins and 34 losses.

Reliever Dannys Aguilera (3-4) earned the win, Ariosky Hernandez (3-3) took the loss and lefty Irandy Castro got his first save.

In another match, Granma achieved their 50th win after defeating 3-2 Holguin.

Right-hander Lazaro Blanco (14-3) scored his 14th win of the season, matching thus his personal best achieved in the 54th Series, and was the leader in this stat and also in ERA with 1.63.

The loss went to rookie Yadier Rodriguez (0-1) while closer Miguel Lahera earned his ninth save and Agustin Arias hit a three-run homer.

Finally, Villa Clara beat 8-4 Camaguey with win to Alain Sanchez and loss to the account of Alexis Mulato.

Randy Portal hit a two-run homer for the winning side.