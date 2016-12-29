Cuban GM Dominguez finishes 10 in World Rapid Championship

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (acn) Losing in his last outing cost to Cuban Leinier Domínguez finishing 10th in the rapid-game event of the 2016 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship taking place in Doha, Qatar, which super-fast event (blitz) starts today.



Dominguez had reached a win and three draws on Wednesday, but Chinese Yangyi Yu beat him in the 15th and final round, after 49 moves of a Scottish opening.

It was just Dominguez's second loss in Doha, but it was enough to get him out of the leading vanguard headed by veteran Ukrainian Vassily Ivanchuk.

The Caribbean player totaled 9.5 units as a result of six wins and seven draws, and played for a performance rating of 2 798, slightly lower than his current coefficient (2 803) in this type of games, agreed to 15 minutes.

His most renowned victims in this tourney were Belarusian Sergei Zhigalgo, Azeri Rauf Mamedov and Armenian Levon Aronian.

The charismatic Ivanchuk, who added 56.2 points to his Elo coefficient after nine wins, four draws and only two losses, won the scepter totaling 11 units and better tiebreaker than Russian Alexander Grischuk and Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, favorite and defender of the crown.

Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk easily won the women's tournament with 9.5 points, ahead of Russian Alexandra Kosteniuk (8.5) and Georgian Nana Dzagnidze (8).