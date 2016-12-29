Villa Clara finish third in qualifier of Cuban National Series

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (acn) The combination of Villa Clara´s win and Granma´s loss defined the program of games of the semifinal, which will start on January 4th, of the 56th Cuban National Baseball Series.



So, the leader Matanzas will face Granma and the current monarch Ciego de Avila will rival Villa Clara in a phase that will conclude on January 12, if needed.

Yesterday, in the double-header program, Villa Clara first won 10-4 and then lost 1-3 to Camagüey, while Granma also got a victory at first hour 8-3 to then lose 4-7 to Holguín.

Meanwhile, at Victoria de Girón Park, in what many predict as a prelude of the final, Matanzas beat twice, 9-0 and 8-4, Ciego de Avila.

Thus, the Crocodiles increased to 69 their record of wins in a season of 90 games.

With only 1 game shy to the end of the qualifying round, Matanzas DH Yordanis Samón leads in doubles and RBIs, with 26 and 74 respectively, stats where he is escorted by Ciego de Avila´s Edilse Silva (24) and Osvaldo Vázquez (72) in that order.

Samon also commands the tournament in hits (125), times driving in the draw or the advantage (23) and OPS (1043).