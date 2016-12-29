Cuban GM Dominguez ranks 10th in Doha

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (acn) Cuban Leinier Domínguez totals seven units from possible 10 and ranks tenth in the 2016 FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship taking place in Doha, Qatar.



In the second day of the first of these modalities (15-minute games), Dominguez beat Belarusian Sergei Zhigalgo, Azeri Rauf Mamedov and Chinese Chao Li, drew with Vietnamese Troung Son Nsuyeb Ngoc but lost to the undefeated Ukrainian Anton Korobov.

With only one round left (5 games), the veteran Ukrainian Vassily Ivanchuk appears as leader with eight points among the 106 aspirants to the crown.

According to the website of the event, Ivanchuk´s victims in this second day included Norwegian defending champion Magnus Carlsen, who now ranks ninth with seven points.

Azeri Shakriyar Mamedyarov and Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, both with 7.5 units, appear second and third respectively.

The blitz event (three-minute games) will begin on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the women's tournament is headed by Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk (seven units), who is followed by Russians Alexandra Kosteniuk and Kateryna Lagno and Iranian Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, all with 5.5 points.