Matanzas: two wins shy of record in Cuban baseball

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (acn) When only six games left for the end of the regular season of the 56th Cuban National Baseball Series, Matanzas swept Villa Clara and achieved their 64th win, and they are closer to break the record set by Industriales (66) in the 42nd Series.



Matanzas won 11-4 with win to the account of reliever Adrian Sosa and offensive highlight to outfielder Victor Victor Mesa who hit his seventh home run of the season and reached his 40th stolen base, leader by far.

In another match, Granma knocked out away 12-0 Ciego de Avila, with Lázaro Blanco earning his 13th win of the season, leader, and loss to Leodanis Santiesteban.

Blanco pitched seven innings and with this result he lowered his ERA to 1.70, ahead of Villa Clara´s Alain Sánchez (1.99), thus lead this stat as well.

At Cándido Gonzalez Stadium, Holguín also swept Camaguey when defeating them 4-2

Meracles Ruben Oris was the winner, while José Ramón Rodríguez took the loss and Yunier Suárez got his 10th save.

Boxscores:

Augusto César Sandino Stadium

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

MTZ 3 2 0 0 1 4 0 1 0 11 13 0

VCL 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 4 9 3

W: Adrian Sosa (7-3)

L: Yosvany Torres (7-6)

Cándido González Park

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

HOL 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 4 12 0

CMG 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 4

W: Meracles Rubén Oris (8-4)

L: José Ramón Rodríguez (8-7)

S: Yunier Suárez (10)

José Ramón Cepero Ballpark

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

GRA 4 0 2 0 1 5 0 12 15 2

CAV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 1

W: Lázaro Blanco (13-3)

L: Leodanis Santiesteban (1-4)