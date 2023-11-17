Cuban President Predicts Para-athletic Success in Chile





Havana, Nov 16 (ACN) Cuban President predicted successful performance to all 53 Cuban para-athletes who will contest the 7th Para-Pan-American Games in Santiago de Chile.



On his X account, the head of state encouraged the Cuban athletes who will participate at the games, whose official inauguration takes place Friday at Chile’s National Stadium.



Diaz-Canel said that Olympic and World Champs Omara Duran and Yankiel Sol will have the Cuban flag bright at the opening ceremony. “as firm as your will to overcome adversities in life, will be your courage representing Cuba,” he wrote.



In the games, Cubans will compete in 10 sports modalities: Athletics, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Powerlifting, Sports Shooting, Badminton, Swimming, Archery and Cycling.