Cuban para athletes debut today in Santiago 2023





Havana, Nov 16 (ACN) Cuba will begin today its participation in the VII Para Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023 with three table tennis players.



Cuba’s best option is Yunier Fernandez (Class 1), champion of the previous edition of Lima 2019 and owner of two other silver metals and one bronze, which poises him as the island’s possible first gold medal winner in the Games.



Yunier’s teammates Yanelis Marcelina (Class 1-3) and Osviel Nodalse (Class 3) will also see action today, both in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.



The Cuban sports delegation, made up of 53 para athletes who will play in 10 of the 18 disciplines of the competition, intends to win 13 gold medals, six silver medals and 16 bronze medals for a total of 35, as they did four years ago in Lima, where Cuba finished seventh.