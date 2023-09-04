Cuba with 11 wrestlers to 2023 World Wrestling Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 4 (ACN) Cuba will be represented by 11 athletes at the World Wrestling Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 16 to 24, an event that will give five tickets for each of the divisions to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



The Greco-Roman style team, directed by Raul Trujillo, will have Kevin de Armas (60 kg), Luis Orta (67 kg), Yosvanys Peña (77 kg), Daniel Gregorich (87 kg), Gabriel Rosillo (97 kg) and Oscar Pino (130 kg).



After their excellent performance at the 24th Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, where they "swept" six gold medals, the Cuban wrestlers are looking for more complicated goals.



Trujillo declared that the greatest options for medals in the universal competition will be for Orta, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, and Pino, three-time world medalist, with one silver and two bronze medals in this type of tournaments.



As for Mijain Lopez, owner of four Olympic titles and five crowns in world competitions, he will join the group throughout the trip as part of his preparation for other competitive commitments.



Regarding the women's freestyle, Yuneylis Guzman (50 kg) and Milaymis Marin Potrille (76 kg), led by professor Filiberto Delgado, will be on stage.



Also in that specialty, the island will be represented by Alejandro Valdes (65 kg), Yurieski Torreblanca (86 kg) and Arturo Silot (92 kg), all three trained by Julio Mendieta.



In the case of the freestyle athletes, they will carry out a preparation base in France before traveling to Belgrade, Serbia.