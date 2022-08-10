All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba beat Chile in men’s Pan American Volleyball Cup



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 9 (ACN) The Cuban men's team notched up a 3-0 win against Chile in the first day of the Pan American Volleyball Cup held in Quebec, Canada, a qualifier for the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.

Marlon Yant and Vicente Parraguirre excelled for Cuba and Chile, respectively, both with 17 points.

Cuban head coach Nicolas Vives did as he said before the game and lined up mostly with the bench to give his regular players a break.

Also in Pool A, U.S.A. defeated the Dominican Republic 3-0, whereas Puerto Rico prevailed over Brazil 3-1 in Pool B.

