Cuban U23 Baseball Championship kicks off today





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) After several months of training, today will be kicked off the 7th edition of the U-23 National Baseball Series, which will feature the presence of 16 teams divided into four groups and two geographical areas.



Meanwhile, in key B of the west, the national runner-up Cienfuegos will host Villa Clara and Matanzas will play against Mayabeque.



In addition, in group C of the eastern zone, the champion Sancti Spiritus will host Las Tunas, while Camagüey will do the same with Ciego de Avila.



And for sector D of the eastern league, the national bronze medalists Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, as well as Holguin-Granma, will be rivals.



The National Baseball Commission ruled wise measures to protect several U-23 players, who have had a complicated 2022 and who are members of the national pre-selection of seniors.



The last version of the U23 national baseball series was played in 2019. The epidemiological situation resulting from the COVID-19 prevented its continuation in 2020 and 2021.