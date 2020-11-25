Cuba regrets death of Diego Armando Maradona





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov. 25 (ACN) Osvaldo Vento, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym), regretted Wednesday on Twitter the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a friend of Cuba and Fidel Castro.



Sad news for those who love his mastery as a brilliant football player and his strong position along with the humble, said Vento in his tweet, where he sent his condolences to family, friends and admirers of the sportsman.



Maradona, world champion with the Argentinean football team (1986), died in Buenos Aires at 60 this Wednesday, on the date of the fourth anniversary of the physical disappearance of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, with whom he kept a great friendship since 1987.