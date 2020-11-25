All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
25
November Wednesday

Cuba regrets death of Diego Armando Maradona



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov. 25 (ACN) Osvaldo Vento, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym), regretted Wednesday on Twitter the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a friend of Cuba and Fidel Castro.

Sad news for those who love his mastery as a brilliant football player and his strong position along with the humble, said Vento in his tweet, where he sent his condolences to family, friends and admirers of the sportsman.

Maradona, world champion with the Argentinean football team (1986), died in Buenos Aires at 60 this Wednesday, on the date of the fourth anniversary of the physical disappearance of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, with whom he kept a great friendship since 1987.

Fidel Castro Diego Armando Maradona,

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News