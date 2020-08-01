Cubans Moinelo and Viciedo continue shining in NPB



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 31 (acn) Pitcher Livan Moinelo and 1B Dayan Viciedo were the Cubans who contributed the most today to the victory of their respective clubs in the 2020 campaign of the Japanese professional baseball league (NPB).

Moinelo allowed only one hit and struck out three rivals in a scoreless-frame in the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks' 5-4 home win over the Saitama Seibu Lions, in the Pacific League.

The lefty setupper reaffirmed himself as the absolute leader of hold points in the Pacific League with 15, reduced his ERA to 0.95 and increased to 17.53 his average of strikeouts per complete game, now amounting 37 in 19 innings.

Cuban sluggers Alfredo Despaigne and Yurisbel Gracial could rejoin the Hawks tomorrow after undergoing the COVID-19 provisions of the health protocol stipulated by the Japan sports authorities.

Meanwhile, Viciedo hit a double and a single in four at-bats and drove in three runs in the 5-3 win of the Chunichi Dragons over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Viciedo, who has produced at least one run in four of his last five games, raised his batting average (BA) to .309 and his total of RBIs to 32.

His compatriot and teammate, catcher Ariel Martinez, failed in a pinch hitter appearance to reduce his BA to .328.

In another game of the day, Cuban outfielder Leonys Martin went 0 for 3 but scored once, in the 5-4 victory of his team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles; and his BA descended to .272.