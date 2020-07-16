Cubans contribute to the Chunichi Dragons win in Japanese baseball today

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (acn) The brief but solid performance of the Cuban players had a major impact today in the 8-0 home win of the Chunichi Dragons over the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, in the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB).

The young Cuban catcher Ariel Martinez was not pleased to be out of the regular lineup today because he failed four times yesterday, and when he came out as pinch-hitter he hit a two-run hit to increase his batting average (BA) to .444 and to eight his RBIs, in just 11 games.

Meanwhile, his teammate and 1B Dayan Viciedo, one of the Cubans who plays in NPB without a contract sponsored by the Cuban national federation (FCB), went 0 for 1 to lower his BA to .309; but he drove in a run with a sacri-fly, scored twice, walked thrice and stole a base.

The best performance of a Cuban today in the 2020 NPB season was achieved by another who does not have a contract with the FCB: Leonys Martin, who batted 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases to support the 4-3 win of the Chiba Lotte Marines over the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

RF Martin, who extended his streak of consecutive games batting hit to six, raised his BA to .269 and his RBIs total to 17.

The current monarchs of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks lost 3-4 to the ORIX Buffaloes and, after the uncertain start they are going through, all their fans must be more than eager for the departure to Japan by Cuban sluggers Alfredo Despaigne and Yurisbel Gracial next Sunday.