Moinelo topped Cubans´ outstanding performance in Japanese matchday

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (acn) With another commendable performance from the mound, Livan Moinelo headed the fruitful performances of Cuban players in the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB) yesterday.

Lefty setup man Moinelo kept his ERA immaculate when striking out two of the three opponents he faced in a perfect frame in the 4-3 home win of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, current NPB monarchs, over the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, in the Pacific League.

The Hawks´ executives and fans eagerly await the departure of sluggers Yurisbel Gracial and Alfredo Despaigne from Cuba to Japanese soil, scheduled for July 17.

Meanwhile, catcher Ariel Martinez hit 1 for 2 and kept his batting average at .500 in the 1-2 loss of his team, the Chunichi Dragons, to the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, in the Central zone.

In that game, his compatriot and also setupper Raidel Martinez pitched a solo-hit-scoreless-inning and lowered his ERA to 1.29.

Among the Cubans who play in the NPB without contracts with the national commission, 1B and clean-up hitter Dayan Viciedo batted 1 for 4, with a walk and a double, and drove in the solo run of the Dragons.

Thus, Viciedo extended his streak of consecutive games batting hits to nine and increased his RBIs to 14.

In addition, OF Leonys Martin hit 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and scored once, in the 8-6 win of his side, the Chiba Lotte Marines, over the Seibu Lions, in the Pacific League.