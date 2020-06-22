Cuban relievers shine in the NPB

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (acn) Cuban relievers Raidel Martinez and Livan Moinelo hit the headlines among Latino players during the last games of the first sub-series of the 2020 Japanese Professional Baseball (NPB), which began last Friday with no public in the stadiums.In these first three matches, Martinez, who plays for the Chunichi Dragons in the Central League (CL), showed great strength in his first performances from the bullpen, in which he pitched two scoreless innings where he faced 8 rivals and allowed only a single, with two walks, and earned two Holds, thus heading the list of top setuppers in his circuit.Last season, the 23-year-old right-hander made 43 appearances as a reliever in which he saved eight games and had a 2.66 ERA in 40.2 innings, so his club expects a lot from him this year, according to the NPB website.Meanwhile, the left-handed Moinelo, enlisted in the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Pacific League (PL), also excelled in the solo outing he made this weekend, which took place on Friday against the Chiba Lotte Marines.Moinelo, 24, surrendered a double to the first batter he faced, but then struck out the next three rivals, thus earning the Hold and with ERA of 0.00.In 2019 he made 60 appearances from the bullpen accumulating four saves and a 1.52 ERA to become one of the best setuppers of the year.After three solid seasons in the Japanese circuit, his manager is counting on him to once again highlight in the club's relievers staff, according to the NPB website.