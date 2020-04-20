Cuban baseball player Alfredo Despaigne elected to Japanese SoftBank's dream team

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Due to his excellent numbers, Cuban Alfredo Despaigne was elected by the fans to the SoftBank Hawks' dream team for the 2010 decade in the Japanese Professional Baseball League, according to a survey published by the Baseball King website.Readers must vote for their favorite players from the past 10 years at each position, and the hitter from Granma (eastern Cuba) was the winner in the designated hitter category.Despaigne made his debut with the Hawks in the 2017 season, and his hitting power has been crucial to his club's three consecutive titles. In these three years, he has hit 100 home runs and has 265 runs batted-in.Along with the strong Granma player, U.S. closing pitcher Dennis Sarfate was the other foreigner listed by SoftBank fans.The list of the Japanese team's outstanding players of the decade is completed by starter Tadashi Settsu, reliever Yuito Mori, and catcher Takuya Kai. In addition, first basemen were Seiichi Uchikawa, Yuichi Honda (2b), Nobuhiro Matsuda (3b) and torpedo player Kenta Imamiya.The fans also gave their votes to left fielder Yuya Hasegawa; as center Yuki Yanagita and in the right fielder position they chose Akira Nakamura.