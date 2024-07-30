US cultural association donates medicines in Cuban province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jul 30 (ACN) Members of the Jose Marti USA Cultural Association delivered a donation of medicines to the central province of Villa Clara at the headquarters of the Cuban Friendship Institute of the territory.



Jose Lopez, president of the Association, told the press that they delivered packages containing more than 500 pounds of vitamins of different types that will benefit different social institutions of the central geography.



We are the expression of the dignified Cuban living abroad, as Commander in Chief Fidel Castro defined us, and we have maintained that slogan with loyalty and firmness, he said.



Since 1992, this brigade has been making solidarity trips to Cuba and has delivered health and other donations to patients in provinces such as Pinar del Río, Sancti Spíritus and Villa Clara, said Damián Díaz Arias, founder of the organization and oldest member.



Raisa Lock Perez, international relations specialist of the provincial directorate of Public Health in Villa Clara, expressed her gratitude for this important donation, which will be of great use in maternity and nursing homes, the psychiatric hospital and other social institutions in the territory.



She added that these medicines will make up for some of the shortages caused by the economic and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. Government.



The solidarity group is made up of more than 40 Cuban-American citizens living in the United States.