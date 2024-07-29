Cuba convenes International Symposium on Neurology and Neurosurgery





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) The Dr. Jose Rafael Estrada Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, the nation's leading neuroscience center, has called for participation in the International Symposium on Neurology and Neurosurgery, scheduled for September 19-22, 2024, at the Melia Internacional Hotel in Varadero, in the Cuban western province of Matanzas.



Under the slogan “United for neurosciences in Cuba”, the event will be a space for the exchange of experiences regarding the development of ongoing research and the latest topics of the specialty in the country.



According to the Infomed Health Network portal, the event will be an opportunity to establish professional contacts and academic ties, as well as to strengthen cooperation between health institutions and universities at national and international level.



The Symposium will update knowledge in this branch of medicine in order to face scientific commitments with a broader perspective and improve the quality of medical care for patients with neurological diseases.



According to the note issued by the Organizing Committee, experts of recognized national and international prestige will give keynote lectures, specialized work sessions will be held and round tables, panels, oral presentations and posters will be presented.



There will also be exhibitions of equipment and medical devices related to neurosciences.



As part of the symposium activities, the “Dr. Jesus Perez Gonzalez” in memoriam Neurology Competition and the “Dr. Humberto Hernandez Zayas” in memoriam Neurosurgery Competition will be held, where authors presenting original research in these fields will be invited to participate.