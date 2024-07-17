Women in the nuclear sector will hold scientific conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 17 (ACN) The Cuban Women's Nuclear Network will hold its 5th Scientific Conference (WiN Cuba), which includes the presentation of 31 papers about human health, gender, communication, training, environment, radiological protection, agriculture, and food production.



The list of topics for discussion covers health regulation in nuclear medicine services, quality controls as a tool for patients and workers protection in medical radiology services, gender balance in the field of nuclear energy in Cuba, and technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Established on July 13, 2018 as the national chapter of Women in Nuclear Global (WiN Global), WiN Cuba champions the peaceful use of nuclear energy and its benefits for life in order to contribute to its acceptance among women and young people. ir industries around the world.



In 1988, WiN Cuba joined WiN Arcal (Regional Cooperation Agreement for the Promotion of Nuclear Science and Technology in Latin America and the Caribbean), signed in 1984 by ten countries of the region with a view to developing cooperation with the support of the IAEA.



Since then, Cuba has participated in more than 130 projects and has played an active role in the organization’s bodies.