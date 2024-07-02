Epidemiological Scenario Triggers the Alarm of Health Authorities in Eastern Cuba





Havana, Jul 1 (ACN) The ongoing detection of cases of fever, vomits, diarrhea and weakness in eastern Las Tunas province has force health authorities to trigger the alarm, since the epidemiological scenario has spread to all eight municipalities of the region.



In a press conference, health authorities denied the presence of Oropouche Fever, an infection quite similar to Dengue Fever, Zika and Chikunguya, which has recently spread in Latin America.



Although n Oropouche Fever cases have thus far been detected in the province, the analysis of recent blood samples has the last word, said Doctor Aldo Cortes, vice-director of Hygiene and Epidemiology in the territory.



The expert recalled the detection this year of 11 COVID-19 cases, and 15 suspect cases of Leptospirosis.



As to diarrheic diseases, some 2 732 cases were detected this year, with seven cases in serious conditions, said Doctor Katiuska Hidalgo who called for urgent precaution measures in the current summer season.

