Oropouche virus triggers alarms in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) The confirmation of the presence of the Oropouche virus in nine provinces and 23 municipalities, based on samples studied at the national reference laboratory of the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), activates health systems in Cuba, reported the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).



Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology, explained that through follow-up and surveillance actions of non-specific febrile syndromes, these cases were identified in Matanzas, Mayabeque, Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila, Holguín, Guantánamo, Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos.



The communication, published on the Minsap website, reports that all of them have evolved favorably, with improvement of symptoms between the third and fourth day after the onset of the disease.



The clinical picture manifested as a result of the disease is mild, preceded by an incubation period of five to seven days, characterized by fever, headaches, muscle and joint pain, sometimes vomiting and diarrhea are also reported.



According to the specialist, associated with the virus, in a group of patients it is observed that on the sixth day a picture similar to the initial one appears, which does not leave sequels and is not associated with the appearance of severe forms or deaths.



There is no specific treatment, he detailed, only general measures to alleviate the symptoms, while insisting on the importance of always going to the doctor when faced with scenarios such as those described.



Regarding Dengue, the National Director of Epidemiology pointed out that in the last weeks an increase in the incidence rate of suspected cases has been reported, being higher in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud and the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, Ciego de Avila, Camagüey, Holguín and Cienfuegos.



Unlike Oropouche, the clinical picture of this disease can evolve to serious forms and cause death, so it is insisted on the need to go to the doctor in a timely manner, warned Durán.



He also pointed out that both viruses are transmitted by mosquitoes, Dengue by Aedes aegypti and Oropouche Fever (OROV) by mosquitoes of the genus Culex and diptera of the genus culicidae (Jejen culicoide), characteristics that complicate the epidemiological scenario on the island and its control, together with the inadequate environmental conditions, in addition to the current high temperatures and increased rainfall in the national territory.



In addition to this situation, the country maintains the surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infections, showing a decrease of 8.4 percent (%) in the number of medical attention for this cause, when the endemic corridor is in the security zone; no cases of COVID-19 are reported, and the circulation of the Influenza A virus and non-pandemic Coronavirus is demonstrated, he emphasized.



For Dr. Francisco Duran, the most important thing is the participation and cooperation of the population; go immediately to the health system when symptoms such as fever, headache, joint pain, malaise, diarrhea and vomiting appear.



Likewise, he urged to comply with home or hospital admission measures as appropriate; to support and carry out their own sanitation initiatives in homes, workplaces and their surroundings; as well as to contribute with the campaign workers in each locality before the execution of focal and/or adulticide treatment actions.