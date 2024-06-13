Cuban central province on alert due to the Oropouche virus





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, June 12 (ACN) The Provincial Health Directorate in the Cuban central province of Villa Clara adopts measures to confront the presence of the Oropouche virus, after the detection of the first cases in the territory.



Dr. Juan Jose Pulido, provincial director of the sector, explained that the only reports of the disease in Villa Clara belong to San Juan de los Yeras, a small town in the municipality of Ranchuelo, and where all affected patients are progressing satisfactorily.



According to the doctor, so far there are no other confirmed cases in the territory, hence the need to take extreme prevention measures and go to the health system at the first symptoms of suspicion of the existence of the virus.



The main symptoms of the disease consist of fever, headache, muscle pain, diarrhea and vomiting, all very similar to those of dengue and requiring special care from the first moments so that the disease occurs without complications.



Among the measures adopted in the territory, the preparation of specialists in health centers on how to detect and treat the disease stands out, as well as calls for environmental sanitation work in the communities, the collection of solid waste and the elimination of sites conducive to the breeding of mosquitoes, the main vector for the spread of the virus. Dr.



Wilfredo Castañeda, specialist in Entomology, warned about the need to cover the vents of pits and other tanks with wastewater, one of the largest breeding sites for the Culex Quinquefascia mosquito, the main species linked to the transmission of the virus.