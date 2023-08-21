Cuba opens factory for the production of moringa powder





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Aug 21 (ACN) A modern factory for the production of moringa powder for medicinal purposes was opened in this western province, in the presence of the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.



It is the third of its kind to be built in the country and will have a capacity of 20 tons per year, which will be used for the production of drugs and nutritional supplements.



Located within the Basic Production Unit (UBP) El Pitirre, in the Pinar del Rio municipality of Los Palacios, subordinated to the Research Center for Protein Plants and Bionatural Products (CIPB by its Spanish acronym), the new plant is the materialization of a project that the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, worked on during the last years of his life.

This was stated by Marrero Cruz during a tour of the facility and added that its inauguration is a tribute to the Commander in Chief.



The head of government expressed that the opening of the new plant is just a first step, which must be followed by an investment process to increase its capacity to 100 tons of moringa powder per year.



Marrero Cruz insisted on the export path, and recalled that Fidel had conceived that ten plants like this one would allow covering the domestic demand and exporting, in order to obtain the foreign currency to ensure the maintenance of the technology and the acquisition of other raw materials necessary for animal feed such as soybean or corn.



Moringa has a long history of medicinal applications. According to specialists, it is one of the richest plants in nutrients, with high amounts of minerals, vitamins and all the essential amino acids.



Among its many virtues, it is said to prevent inflammations and skin irritations, help lower cholesterol, blood pressure and convert fats into energy.