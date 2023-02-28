Cuba starts today oral polio vaccination campaign





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The 62nd national oral polio vaccination campaign begins today throughout Cuba, for all children who are more than one month old and have not reached three years of age.



According to the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), the first stage will be carried out between February 27 and March 4, 2023, with a recovery week from March 6 to 11 for sick children, or those who for other reasons have not received the vaccination during the week of the campaign.



Coinciding with Vaccination Week of the Americas, the second stage will run from April 24 through April 29, with a make-up week from May 2 through May 6.



All those who are administered the first dose in the first stage will be administered the second dose in the second stage, specified MINSAP.



Poliomyelitis is an infectious-contagious disease that affects the central nervous system, mainly in children, and can cause muscular atrophy, paralysis, deformity and in some cases death.



Cuba is the first country in Latin America to achieve the elimination of this disease, and in 1995 it received the Polio Eradication Certification from the Pan American Health Organization.