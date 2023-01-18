COVID-19 in Cuba: 6 new cases yesterday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) For the second day in a row, Cuba reported six new COVID-19 cases and no fatalities, as well as 23 medical discharges.



Up until yesterday, 52 people were still in hospital, 51 of them stable and one in critical condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 782 samples were taken during the day, and 6 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,289,019 samples, and 1,112,303 have been confirmed as positive.