06
January Thursday

COVID-19 in Cuba: 21 new cases yesterday



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) Cuba reported today twenty-one new COVID-19 cases, 18 medical discharges and no fatalities.
 
Up until yesterday, 133 people were still in hospital, all of them in stable condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.
 
A total of 884 samples were taken during the day, and 21 tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,277,654 samples, and 1,112,088 have been confirmed as positive.
 
Four of the 21 new cases were asymptomatic.
 
 

