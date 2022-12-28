Cuban President Attends Ceremonies of Scientific Centers





Havana, Dec 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez attended on Tuesday ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the BioCubaFarma pharmaceutical conglomerate and the 30th year Western Havana Scientific Centers.



The ceremonies underscored the performance and professionalism of workers with the scientific institutions, which were crucial in developing the local vaccines against COVID-19 and other pharmaceuticals.



BioCubaFarma conglomerate of companies produces pharmaceuticals, modern technology equipment and services to improve the health of the Cuban people, as well as export goods and services.



The scientific complex is made up of over 30 entities including research and service centers, production companies, regulatory entities and universities, in Havana and in the bordering provinces of Mayabeque and Artemisa.



The complex employs some 15 thousand workers including two thousand scientists and professors, and one thousand higher education graduates.



The ceremonies were also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Communist Party and Government authorities, as well as directives from the different centers.







