More Cuban Doctors to Assist the Mexican People        





Havana, Dec 27 (ACN) Some 119 Cuban medical doctors will depart for Mexico in January to join a group of their colleagues who are already working in that country’s healthcare centers, according to Zoe Robledo, director of the National Social Security Institute.



During the morning briefing of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the Mexican official made the announcement on Tuesday, as the president’s dedicated his appearance to the health sector. He said that 491 Cuban doctors are already working in 11 Mexican states since July 2-22, when an accord on the issue was signed by Cuba and Mexico.



The Cuban physicians are working in remote areas where the people have not had medical attention for years; they are offering health assistance in pediatrics, general surgery, family medicine, ophthalmology, nephrology, cardiology and other specialties, said Robledo, wo called the Cuban health cooperation as vital.