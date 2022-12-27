Cuba Keeps Surprising the World, says US researcher





Havana, Dec 26 (ACN) Tanalis Padilla, professor and researcher of history with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently said that Cuba is among powers like the US, the UK and China on the list of countries which develoed their own COVID-19 vaccines.



A message shared on Twitter by the Cuban Genetic Engineer and Biotechnolgy Center referred to the statements by the US researchers to Mexico’s La Jornada newspaper, which told that Cuba has such a high vaccination level against the disease, only surpassed by the United Arab Emirates.



Padilla’s text, entitled Cuban Vaccines and World Inequality acknowledges that Cuba was the first