Cuba prioritizes health collaboration with Caribbean countries





HAVANA, cUBA, Dec 21 (ACN) Cuba's health collaboration with Caribbean countries is a top priority for the country, said Cuban health minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda.



At the headquarters of the ministry of public health, Portal Miranda held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, where he reiterated the willingness to increase and diversify the collaboration, both in the programs already implemented and in new ones.



It is the intention of the two nations to continue expanding cooperation links in health matters, said the Cuban minister, who assured of his country's willingness to continue supporting the training of human resources in the universities of Medical Sciences.



For his part, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, who is on an official visit to Havana, thanked the Cuban health collaborators for the work they have been carrying out in his country for several years, and highlighted the support they provided to his people during the COVID-19 confrontation.



According to Portal Miranda, 47 health collaborators provide services in the Bahamas, and 47 professionals from that country have graduated from Cuban health educational institutions, where 16 Bahamian students are currently studying.

