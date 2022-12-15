ALBA-TCP recognizes Cuban health collaborators





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 15 (ACN) Josee Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban health minister, highlighted the recognition of the medical collaborators from Cuba, by representatives of Latin American and Caribbean countries, during the extraordinary session of the Parliament that commemorated the 18th anniversary of ALBA-TCP.



The meeting of the Cuban legislature was attended by presidents and prime ministers of member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), gathered in Havana for the 22nd Summit of the bloc.



In a message published on the Ministry of Public Health's website, the head of the sector said he was proud to hear friends talk about the way in which Cuban collaborators have assisted other nations and have become an essential support for their health systems.



On Wednesday, the President of the Parliament, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, affirmed that ALBA-TCP is a family where solidarity, complementarity, social justice and cooperation prevail.

Presidents Nicolas Maduro, from Venezuela; Luis Alberto Arce, from Bolivia; Daniel Ortega, from Nicaragua; and Miguel Diaz-Canel, from Cuba; as well as Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit, from Dominica; Ralph Gonsalvez, from St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and Dickon Mitchell, from Grenada; St. Lucia's Minister of Finance, Phillipe J. Pierre; and Antigua and Barbuda's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chet Greene, were also present.

Founded in Havana on December 14, 2004 by historic leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, ALBA-TCP is an integration mechanism that defends the independence, self-determination and identity of its member countries.