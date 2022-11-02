Tropical storm Lisa becomes a hurricane





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) During the early morning the tropical storm Lisa has continued to gain some more organization and intensity and became a hurricane, Cuban meteorological institute reported today.



Lisa now has maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts and its central pressure has dropped to 988 hectopascal, and, during the early morning, it has maintained its course close to west at a rate of 24 kilometers per hour.



At 6:00 a.m. Lisa's center was estimated at 17.2 degrees north latitude and 86.7 degrees west longitude, a position that places it 100 kilometers north of the island of Roatan, Honduras and 165 kilometers east-southeast of Belize, in the western Caribbean Sea.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours, Lisa will continue increasing in intensity over the northwestern Caribbean Sea as it approaches Belize.