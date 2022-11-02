All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
November Wednesday

Cuba reported only one case of COVID-19, 2 discharges and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba reported at the end of yesterday a single positive case of SARS-CoV-2, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today in its usual daily report.

There are currently 33 patients admitted, 27 suspected and 6 confirmed active.

During the day two patients were discharged, accumulating 1,102,692 (99.2%) and there were no deaths.

The diagnosed case has a source of infection abroad and is asymptomatic, totaling 147,514 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News