Cuba reported only one case of COVID-19, 2 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 2 (ACN) Cuba reported at the end of yesterday a single positive case of SARS-CoV-2, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today in its usual daily report.



There are currently 33 patients admitted, 27 suspected and 6 confirmed active.



During the day two patients were discharged, accumulating 1,102,692 (99.2%) and there were no deaths.



The diagnosed case has a source of infection abroad and is asymptomatic, totaling 147,514 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date.