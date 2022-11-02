Cuba continues with few cases of COVID 19, only 1 today





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuba reported at the end of yesterday a single positive case of SARS-CoV-2, contact of a previously confirmed case, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



A total of 38 patients had been admitted, 31 suspected and 7 confirmed active.



The diagnosed case belongs to the age group under 20 to 39 years of age and is female. No deaths were reported and 2 medical discharges were given.



One asymptomatic case was diagnosed during the day, totaling 147,513 cases, which represents 13.3% of those confirmed to date.