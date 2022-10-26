Cuba reported only one case of COVID-19, 4 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 25 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that the country reported only one positive case of COVID-19 out of the 817 samples taken for the surveillance and control of the disease.



According to the statement published on the entity's website, there were no deaths during the day, which brings the total number of fatalities to 8,530 and maintains a lethality rate of 0.77 %. Four medical discharges were granted, accumulating 1,102,677.



The new case was a contact of a confirmed case and belongs to the 60 years and older age group. 8 patients remain hospitalized, all with stable clinical evolution; therefore, there are no confirmed serious or critical patients in the country.