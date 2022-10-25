Cuba reported 6 new cases of COVID-19, 2 discharged and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Cuba reported at the close of Sunday only six new cases of Covid-19, without having to regret deaths from the disease, while the number of medical discharges were two recovered patients.



The Ministry of Public Health reported in its daily report that at the close of October 23, a total of 33 patients had been admitted, 22 suspected and 11 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, three were contacts of confirmed cases and three without source of infection. There were two discharges, accumulating 102,673 (99.2%). No serious or critical patients were reported.



No asymptomatic cases were registered during the day, totaling 147,510 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and by age group: under 20 years of age (3), 20 to 39 (2), 40 to 59 (0) and over 60 (1).